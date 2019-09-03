|
|
|
Latham Mary Eveline Peacefully at,
'High Peak' Nursing Home on the 25th August
and of Lowton,
Eveline aged 80.
Beloved wife of Jim,
dearly loved cousin of Patricia, Susan and Eveline.
Cherished by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service at
St Mary's R.C Standishgate
on 12th September at 12 noon,
followed by committal at
Ince Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Edwards funeral directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019