HILTON (née Molyneux) Who passed away peacefully on Friday 8th February 2019,
at her home in Hindley, Wigan, formerly of Ince.
Eva
Aged 71 years.
The dearly loved wife of Harold,
a much loved mum of Denise and Alan, a devoted grandma of Lee, James, Bradley, Jodie, Megan, Daniel and Connor, a beloved mother in law to Phillip and Susan and a dear stepmum, sister in law, auntie and friend to many.
Funeral on Tuesday 26th February 2019, at Ince Parish Church at 12:15pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Varty's Funeral Directors,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan.
Tel. 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 20, 2019
