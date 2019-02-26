|
MOLYNEUX EUNICE Passed away peacefully on 11th February 2019,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Derek,
much loved mum of Carole, Malcolm and Alan, a sadly missed mother-in-law and devoted grandma of Danielle, Nicola,
Amy, Hannah, James and Naomi, great grandma of Connor, Theo, Tommy, Freddy Louie and Isabelle.
Eunice will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends
A funeral service to celebrate Eunice's life is to take place at
St Anne's Church, Beech Hill
on Wednesday 27th February
at 2.00pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations however are being kindly received by the family for
the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries c/o Haydock Funeral Service, rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
