MASON The family of the late Ethel Mason would sincerely like to thank family members, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, floral tributes and donations to Appleby Court,Pemberton.
Special thanks to Father Johnson, organist and soloist for
the lovely Requiem Mass
and everyone who attended.
Dr Molyneux, Kreppel and staff, Westwood Grange, Home Carers from Carewatch and
Premier Care, Kenyon House Leigh, Appleby Court for the
care and love shown to Mum
and the family in her final days.
Also to Perfect Daze for beautiful floral tributes, Gareth Jones of
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd for the dignified arrangements.
Always loved and missed by her family but we know she is now
at peace and reunited with her beloved husband Harold.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019