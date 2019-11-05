Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Ethel Mason

Ethel Mason Notice
MASON Ethel
(nee Wright) Aged 98 years.
Peacefully at Appleby Court, Pemberton on 31st October 2019 and of Lower Ince.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, loving mum of Hilda and Alan.
Dear mother in law of David and Pat. Much loved and cherished grandma (nana) of Susan, Janet, Wayne, Shaun, Darren and Lisa. Wonderful great grandma (nana) of Jack, Alex, Chloe, Tia, Hollie,
Jack and Maisie.
Fortified by the Rites of The Holy Mother Church, Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 12.00pm at
St Mary's Church, Standishgate followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery, Lower Ince.

Flowers welcome or donations to Appleby Court, Pemberton if preferred.
All welcome to Westwood Grange Centre, Chapel Street, Lower Ince for refreshments.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019
