Nuttall Peacefully at home
on 5th June 2019,
Ernie,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late AGNES, much loved dad of
Andrew and Amanda and
devoted grandad of Callum.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at Holy Family R.C. Church, Platt Bridge at 1.00 pm prior to interment at Abram Parish Church churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries:
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45, Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Tel: 01942-525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 14, 2019
