|
|
|
ROUGHLEY Suddenly at home on
25th July 2019
Ernest (Ernie)
aged 77 years.
Former Landlord of the
Silverwell Hotel, The Springfield and the Townley Arms
at Longridge Preston.
Devoted husband of Elizabeth. Much loved and cherished dad
of Annette, Steven, Andrea,
dear father in law, wonderful grandad of Martin, Mark, Amanda, Daniel, Phillip, Natalie, Christopher, Sarah, Katie and Jake and great grandad. Loving brother of June and Marion, a much loved brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 11.00am at St. Andrews Church, Springfield followed by private family committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired c/o funeral director to be split between
The British Heart Foundation
and Alzheimer's Society.
The family request bright colours to be worn at the funeral.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. 01942 829200. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019