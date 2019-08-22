|
|
|
TITLEY Who passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on monday 19th August 2019 at
Wigan Royal Infirmary and of
Platt Bridge, Wigan.
Eric
aged 80 years.
The dearly loved Husband of Cora, a much loved Dad of David, Joanne, Julie and John, a devoted Grandad and Great Grandad,
a beloved Brother to Grace and a dear Uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service on Thursday
29th August 2019 at St Nathaniels Church, Platt Bridge at 11:00 am,
followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family
All enquiries to
Varty's Funeral Directors, Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan,
Tel. 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 22, 2019