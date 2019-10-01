Home

SMALLEY Passed away peacefully on
24th September 2019 at
Wigan Infirmary after
a short illness.

ERIC
aged 79 years.

Beloved husband of Christine.
Dearly loved dad of Brendan
and a loving brother,
brother in law, uncle and friend.
Eric will be sadly missed.

Funeral service will take place on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.30pm
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Three Wishes c/o family.

All enquires to R. Banks & Son
(Funerals Ltd.) Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019
