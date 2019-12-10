Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Ormskirk
22c Wigan Road
Ormskirk, Lancashire L39 2AU
01695 577244
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:45
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Spencers Lane
Skelmersdale
View Map
Committal
Following Services
West Lancashire Crematorium
Pippin St
Ormskirk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Seddon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Seddon

Notice Condolences

Eric Seddon Notice
SEDDON ERIC After a long illness,
died peacefully in hospital on
the 27th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved Husband to Chrissy,
much loved Dad to Julie, Stan, Joanne and Lucy.
Loving Granddad of Kieron,
Ryan, Millie and Bradley.
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Kingdom Hall of
Jehovah's Witnesses,
Spencers Lane, Skelmersdale, WN8 9JS on Friday 13th December 2019 at 10:45am,
followed by Committal in
West Lancashire Crematorium, Pippin St, Ormskirk L40 7SP.
Family flowers only by request
please but the family are gratefully receiving donations for Ward 9b Southport Hospital.
Further enquiries please to:
Ormskirk Funeralcare,
22c Wigan Road,
Ormskirk, Lancashire L39 2AU
Tel: 01695 577244
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -