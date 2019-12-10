|
|
|
SEDDON ERIC After a long illness,
died peacefully in hospital on
the 27th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved Husband to Chrissy,
much loved Dad to Julie, Stan, Joanne and Lucy.
Loving Granddad of Kieron,
Ryan, Millie and Bradley.
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Kingdom Hall of
Jehovah's Witnesses,
Spencers Lane, Skelmersdale, WN8 9JS on Friday 13th December 2019 at 10:45am,
followed by Committal in
West Lancashire Crematorium, Pippin St, Ormskirk L40 7SP.
Family flowers only by request
please but the family are gratefully receiving donations for Ward 9b Southport Hospital.
Further enquiries please to:
Ormskirk Funeralcare,
22c Wigan Road,
Ormskirk, Lancashire L39 2AU
Tel: 01695 577244
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019