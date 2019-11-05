Home

RIGBY Eric Richard Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on
26th October 2019,
aged 75 years
Beloved Husband of Sylvia,
much loved Dad of Gillian,
Father in law of Dorian,
dearly loved Grandad of Ava,
a sadly missed Brother,
Brother in law and a
good friend to many.
A service to celebrate Eric's
life is to take place at
Shevington Methodist Church on
Thursday 7th November at 3.00pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
however, donations are being gratefully received by the family for The North West Air Ambulance and Dr Naqvi OBE
Heart Beat 2 Fund.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Rd,
Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019
