|
|
|
JONES Peacefully in hospital on
29th June 2019.
ERIC
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of June,
much loved dad of Ian,
dear father in law of Linda,
loving grandad of Rachel and her husband Mark, Rebecca and
great grandad of Olivia,
Lucas and Patrick.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
The Tremors Society c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals)Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 3, 2019