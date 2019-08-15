Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00
St Johns Church
Pemberton
Eric Fisher Notice
FISHER Passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2019
in Wigan Royal Infirmary

ERIC
aged 83 years.
Devoted husband to
his late wife Jean,
loving dad to John,
father in law to Helen
and an amazing grandad
to Kate and Sean.

Eric will be missed by all the
family and his many close friends.

The funeral service will be at
St Johns Church,Pemberton on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at
11.00am followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Dementia UK c/o the family.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 15, 2019
