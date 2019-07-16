|
HILTON Enid Passed away peacefully
on 5th July 2019,
aged 86 years.
A dearly loved mum of Yvonne
and son-in-law David.
A devoted gran of Lindsay and Laura and Lindsay's husband Tom.
A cherished great-gran of
James, Lottie and Cooper.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at
St. John's Methodist Church, Hindley at 1.00 pm followed by burial at Hindley Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research U.K.
All enquiries:
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45, Leigh Road, Hindley Green,
Tel: 01942-525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019