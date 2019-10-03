Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel
Elsie Rimmer Notice
Rimmer Who passed away peacefully on 29th September 2019,
at her home in Hindley
Elsie
Aged 91.
The beloved Wife of the late Gerry,
Dearly loved Mum ,
Dear Mother-in-law and a much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral and cremation will take place on Monday 14th October,
in Howe Bridge
Crematorium Chapel
at 11.30 am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 3, 2019
