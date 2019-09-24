Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30
St Andrews Church
Springfield
Elsie Doherty Notice
DOHERTY
(NEE CUNLIFFE) Died peacefully on 14th September 2019 at Wigan Infirmary.
ELSIE
aged 95 years.
Cherished wife of the late Paddy, loving mum of Alison and mother in law of Derek. Treasured nana of of Victoria and Adam and much loved great grandmother of
Paddy and Georgia.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Springfield on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Derian House c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquires to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Whitley House,
439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
