Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:30
St. John the Divine
Coppull
Elsie Connor Notice
CONNOR (née Berry) On 12th October 2019, peacefully
at Euxton Park Nursing Home

Elsie
aged 98 years.

Devoted wife of Vincent (deceased), beloved mother of David, Norman and Christine, loving mother-in-law to Jean, Carol and John and a much loved grandma and great grandma.

Funeral Service to be held at
St. John the Divine, Coppull on Wednesday 30th October at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd Tel: 01257 262602
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019
