BOLD Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on the 6th July 2019.
ELSIE
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mum of Stephen
and his wife Atsuko
and devoted grandmother of Joanna and Leanna.
The funeral service will be held at St Thomas Church, Ashton In Makerfield on Friday 19th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of the families choice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road,
Bryn,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
