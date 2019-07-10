Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30
St Thomas Church
Ashton In Makerfield
Elsie Bold Notice
BOLD Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on the 6th July 2019.
ELSIE
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mum of Stephen
and his wife Atsuko
and devoted grandmother of Joanna and Leanna.
The funeral service will be held at St Thomas Church, Ashton In Makerfield on Friday 19th July 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of the families choice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Road,
Bryn,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 271392.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 10, 2019
