|
|
|
McNICHOLAS Peacefully on 22nd March 2019,
ELLEN
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Joe.
Much loved and cherished mam of Maria, Margaret, John and the late Joseph and a wonderful nan and great nan and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st April 2019 at 2.00pm at St Patricks RC Church, Scholes, followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
Rosary will be held at
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Sunday 31st March 2019 at 1.00pm.
GOD BLESS
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More