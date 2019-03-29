Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen McNicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen McNicholas

Notice Condolences

Ellen McNicholas Notice
McNICHOLAS Peacefully on 22nd March 2019,
ELLEN
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Joe.
Much loved and cherished mam of Maria, Margaret, John and the late Joseph and a wonderful nan and great nan and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st April 2019 at 2.00pm at St Patricks RC Church, Scholes, followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
Rosary will be held at
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Sunday 31st March 2019 at 1.00pm.
GOD BLESS
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.