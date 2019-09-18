|
|
|
HERTERICH Peacefully with her family at her side on 3rd September 2019
ELLEN
aged 82 years.
Reunited with her loved ones.
A devoted mum to June,
Mark and Barbara.
Mother in law to Julie and Chris.
A cherished nan and grandma to Chris, Becky, Charlene, Chloe, Amy, Stacey, Craig and great grandma to Keegan, Kaydan, Allana, Jaxon, Charlie, Archie, Brogan, Cooper, Megan, Conor, Skyla, Lottie and Corey. Ellen will be greatly missed by all her loving family, friends
and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church on
Friday 27th September 2019 at 11.00 am followed by burial in
St Johns Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Ellen.
All enquires to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 18, 2019