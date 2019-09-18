Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Herterich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Herterich

Notice Condolences

Ellen Herterich Notice
HERTERICH Peacefully with her family at her side on 3rd September 2019

ELLEN
aged 82 years.
Reunited with her loved ones.
A devoted mum to June,
Mark and Barbara.
Mother in law to Julie and Chris.
A cherished nan and grandma to Chris, Becky, Charlene, Chloe, Amy, Stacey, Craig and great grandma to Keegan, Kaydan, Allana, Jaxon, Charlie, Archie, Brogan, Cooper, Megan, Conor, Skyla, Lottie and Corey. Ellen will be greatly missed by all her loving family, friends
and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church on
Friday 27th September 2019 at 11.00 am followed by burial in
St Johns Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Ellen.

All enquires to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.