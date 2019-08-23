|
|
|
Fairhurst (Nee Bennett) Passed away peacefully on
19th August 2019 in
Westwood Lodge Nursing Home and of Scholes.
Surrounded by her loving family.
Ellen
Aged 73 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derek.
Loving mum of Stephen,
John and Anthony,
mother-in-law of Karen,
Karen, Lindsey and Denise. Devoted nan of Kirsty, Katie, Nicola and Tom. Great nan of Evie and Ella. Much loved sister of Thomas and Audrey. A dear Aunty,
Cousin and Friend.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Ellen's memory to 'Wigan and Leigh Hospice'
care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service, 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 23, 2019