Ellen Dermott Notice
Dermott Who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at Wigan Royal Infirmary and of Higher Ince, Wigan.
Ellen
Aged 80 years.
The dearly loved mum of Barry, Anthony, Martin and Lisa,
a dear mother in law of
Matt, Karen and Judith,
a much loved gran of
Leanne and Wayne,
Olivia, Joe and Aaron,
loving great gran of
Reece, Beth and Katie.
Funeral on Friday 13th December 2019. Service at St Patricks RC Church, Scholes at 12:15 PM followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 6, 2019
