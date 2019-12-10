Home

DAVIES Peacefully on 30th November 2019 at Belong, Wigan.
Ellen (Nellie)
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Horace, much loved aunty of Mary, Christine, Michael, Tony, John and Gill, also a dear great aunty, great great aunty and good friend to many who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St. Anne's Church, Beech Hill on Friday 13th December at 2-00pm, followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd, Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019
