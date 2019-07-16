|
|
|
Johnson Ellaline In loving memory of Ellaline,
a much loved wife, mum, grandma and great grandma who sadly passed away 22nd July 2017.
Also 80th birthday memories
for 19th July.
Sometimes it seems a lifetime,
Sometimes just a day,
But in our minds and hearts,
You are never far away.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
Missing you is the heartache,
That never goes away.
Sadly missed always.
From your loving Husband Derek,
Daughters Deborah and Catherine, Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Also in loving memory
of sons Neil and Shaun
xx
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019