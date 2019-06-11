|
|
|
Wood Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully at home on 5th June aged 91 years.
Loving wife of Tommy, dearly loved mum/mam of Dorean, Angela and Anthony, mother in law of Alan, Martin and Annette, loving nan of Mark, Greg and Amalia, great nan to Thomas, she will be sadly missed by Marie, Milly, Jack, all her family and everyone who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
St Catherine's Church, followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
For funeral details and enquiries please contact Middleton & Wood Funeral Directors
on 01942 242876.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
Read More