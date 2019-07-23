Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
St John's Church
Pemberton
Elizabeth Wilson Notice
Wilson (nee Marsh) Peacefully on
16th July 2019, surrounded by
her devoted family.

Elizabeth
(Betty)
aged 75 years.

Beloved wife of the late Bob.
Devoted mum of Deb and Chris, much loved and cherished nan of Kieron, Jamie, Daniel and Tasha.
Loved nan to all her
great grandchildren.
Dear sister of Peter.

Betty.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11.00am at St John's Church, Pemberton followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019
