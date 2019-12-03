Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Stringman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Stringman

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Stringman Notice
STRINGMAN (NEE PENNINGTON) Sadly passed away on
22nd November 2019.
ELIZABETH (LIZ)
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mum of
Margaret, Steven and Alan.
Loving nan of Justine, Dean, Ryan, Lewis, Amy and Daniel
and dear granny of Noah,
Isaac and Imogen.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Francis Church, Kitt Green on Monday 9th December 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at St John's Churchyard, Pemberton.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Dr Naqvi's Heart Fund c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -