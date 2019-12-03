|
|
|
STRINGMAN (NEE PENNINGTON) Sadly passed away on
22nd November 2019.
ELIZABETH (LIZ)
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mum of
Margaret, Steven and Alan.
Loving nan of Justine, Dean, Ryan, Lewis, Amy and Daniel
and dear granny of Noah,
Isaac and Imogen.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Francis Church, Kitt Green on Monday 9th December 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at St John's Churchyard, Pemberton.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Dr Naqvi's Heart Fund c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019