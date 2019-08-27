Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30
Bispham Methodist Church
Elizabeth Rigby Notice
RIGBY Elizabeth Peacefully at The Spinney
Nursing Home on the
21st August 2019 and of Billinge
Betty
Aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard and a dearly loved mum, mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at Bispham Methodist Church on Tuesday
3rd September 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at
St. Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son
(funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019
