MILLER Peacefully passed away
at Wigan Hospital
on 12th February 2019,
ELIZABETH
aged 81 years.
A dearly loved mum, mother in law, grandma and great grandma,
she will be sorely missed
by all her family, friends and
forever be in our hearts.
The Funeral of Elizabeth from Ancliffe Care Home, will take place on Thursday 21st February 2019 at St Francis Church at 1.00pm, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
