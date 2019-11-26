|
HARRISON (Nee Snape)
Elizabeth (Bette) In hospital with her family at her side on 15th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Much loved and devoted wife to Bill. A much loved mum to Ann and Anthony and mother in law to Gerard and Karen.
Cherished nan to
Emma and Robert.
Bette will be greatly
missed by all her loving family,
friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held
at St Jude's Church on
Thursday 28th November 2019
at 11.00am, followed by burial in Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice in memory of BETTE.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2019