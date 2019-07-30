Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dawber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dawber

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Dawber Notice
DAWBER (Née Green) Peacefully in Southport
on 29th July, 2019

ELIZABETH (BETTY)
Aged 93 years.

The beloved wife of the late Jimmy, a loving Mum of Martin and Carole and a special Auntie of Jenny.

The funeral service and interment will be held at St. Matthew's Church, Highfield on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 11am.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House,
758 - 768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. WN5 8BB. Telephone 01942 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.