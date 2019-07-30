|
|
|
DAWBER (Née Green) Peacefully in Southport
on 29th July, 2019
ELIZABETH (BETTY)
Aged 93 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jimmy, a loving Mum of Martin and Carole and a special Auntie of Jenny.
The funeral service and interment will be held at St. Matthew's Church, Highfield on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 11am.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House,
758 - 768 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. WN5 8BB. Telephone 01942 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019