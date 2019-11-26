Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
13:30
St Anne's C.E. Church
Beech Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bowen

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Bowen Notice
BOWEN Elizabeth (Betty) Died peacefully on
21st November 2019 whilst in Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 86 years.
Betty, wife of the late Derek,
a much loved Mum to
Steven & Carole and to her grandchildren,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Friday 6th December, St Anne's C.E. Church, Beech Hill followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
The family have requested family flowers only and donations to
The Optimists (Blind & Partially Sighted Club, Wigan )
All enquiries are to
McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane,
Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -