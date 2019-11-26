|
BOWEN Elizabeth (Betty) Died peacefully on
21st November 2019 whilst in Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 86 years.
Betty, wife of the late Derek,
a much loved Mum to
Steven & Carole and to her grandchildren,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Friday 6th December, St Anne's C.E. Church, Beech Hill followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
The family have requested family flowers only and donations to
The Optimists (Blind & Partially Sighted Club, Wigan )
All enquiries are to
McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane,
Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2019