BATES (nee Littler)
Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully at home with her
family at her side on 31st May 2019
aged 87 years.
Much loved and devoted wife to Eric. Dearly loved mum to David (Deceased), Anne and Peter. Mother in Law to Val.
A cherished nan and great nan
to all her grandchildren
and great grandchild.
Betty will be greatly missed by
all her loving family, friends
and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at
St Luke's Church, Orrell followed by burial in the churchyard on
Friday 7th June 2019 at 10.45 am.
At Betty's request
no black to be worn.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
