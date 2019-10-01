Home

Eileen Weaver

Eileen Weaver Notice
Weaver (née Howard) Peacefully on 22nd September at Norfolk House Care Home.

Eileen
aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Detective Sergeant Ernest Weaver, loving mum to Sandra and Pat, much loved nan to Russel and Louise and a dearest great nan to Alex, Freya, Olivia, Liam and Jennifer.

The Funeral Service will take
place at Sacred Heart Church, Springfield on Wednesday 2nd October at 10.00am, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK.

All enquiries to
Mcguire Funeral Care,
Linley House,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan.
Tel: 01942 825554

God came to take her home.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019
