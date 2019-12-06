|
WALLACE Eileen Eileen, passed away on
28th November 2019, peacefully in hospital following a short illness, Eileen, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife, a devoted mother, a much loved granny, great granny, sister, mother-in-law, auntie and
a great friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at St. Barnabas Church,
Marsh Green at 3pm,
followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 4pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MIND/ Derian House c/o and all enquiries to W Banks of Orrell, Sefton Road, Orrell. 01695 622272
