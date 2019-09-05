|
|
|
TOGHER On 27th August 2019 peacefully at home and of Hindley
Eileen Florence
Aged 80 years
The Beloved wife
of the late Terence.
Dearly loved mum of Loretta, Eileen, Anthony and Ann.
A special Nanna and Great Nanna and friend. Also a dear sister of William and Cyril.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th September in
St Benedicts R/C Church at
10.45am followed by interment at Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please Donations to Cancer Research
c/o Family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 5, 2019