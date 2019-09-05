Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00
St Judes RC Church
Poolstock
Notice Condolences

Eileen Taylor Notice
Taylor Née Dooher On 30th August 2019
Peacefully at home

Eileen
Age 56 years

Beloved wife of Kevin.
Much loved daughter of the late Michael and Una.
Devoted sister to Catherine Sean Una Annmarie Maureen
and Michael.
Much loved and cherished Aunty
Eileen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered on 11th September 2019 at 12 noon
at St Judes RC Church,
Poolstock.
Prior to interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The Christie Hospital Wigan
All enquiries to
J McGuire
Funeral services
Linney House
Wigan
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 5, 2019
