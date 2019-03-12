Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitehouse Funeral Service Limited (Newton Aycliffe)
Surtees House, Hilton Road
Newton Aycliffe, Co. Durham DL5 6EN
01325 318600
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
09:30
St. Michaels Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwina Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwina Burrows

Notice Condolences

Edwina Burrows Notice
BURROWS Bishop Middleham Co. Durham Edwina (nee Harrison) Aged 72 years, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family on February 23. Dearly beloved wife to John, much loved mum to Jonathan and his wife Emma, devoted grandma to Charlie and Cara, dear sister to Margaret and the late Neil. Sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral Thursday March 14. Would friends kindly meet for service in St. Michaels Church, Bishop Middleham at 9.30am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be much appreciated in aid of ShelterBox and will be accepted by Whitehouse Funeral Service, Surtees House,
Hilton Road, Newton Aycliffe,
DL5 6EN. Tel: 01325 318600.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.