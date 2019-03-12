|
BURROWS Bishop Middleham Co. Durham Edwina (nee Harrison) Aged 72 years, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family on February 23. Dearly beloved wife to John, much loved mum to Jonathan and his wife Emma, devoted grandma to Charlie and Cara, dear sister to Margaret and the late Neil. Sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral Thursday March 14. Would friends kindly meet for service in St. Michaels Church, Bishop Middleham at 9.30am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be much appreciated in aid of ShelterBox and will be accepted by Whitehouse Funeral Service, Surtees House,
Hilton Road, Newton Aycliffe,
DL5 6EN. Tel: 01325 318600.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
