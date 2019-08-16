|
GRADY Edward Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 6th August 2019. Devoted husband preceded in death by his beloved wife Herta. Much-loved father of Karin
and Chris and doting grandfather to Rachel and Hattie.
Loving brother to Mary, Kevin, John and Eileen and the
late Annie and Bill.
Dearly loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A thanksgiving mass will take place at Our Lady's, Aspull, Wigan, at 10.30am, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, followed by a service and committal, at Overdale Crematorium, West Chapel, at
12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations kindly accepted for Parkinson's UK. All donations and enquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 504 Chorley Old Road, Bolton BL1 6AB.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 16, 2019