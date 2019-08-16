Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Bolton (Bolton)
504 Chorley Old Road
Bolton, Lancashire BL1 6AB
01204 8444469
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30
Our Lady's
Aspull, Wigan
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00
Overdale Crematorium, West Chapel
Edward Grady Notice
GRADY Edward Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 6th August 2019. Devoted husband preceded in death by his beloved wife Herta. Much-loved father of Karin
and Chris and doting grandfather to Rachel and Hattie.
Loving brother to Mary, Kevin, John and Eileen and the
late Annie and Bill.
Dearly loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A thanksgiving mass will take place at Our Lady's, Aspull, Wigan, at 10.30am, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, followed by a service and committal, at Overdale Crematorium, West Chapel, at
12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations kindly accepted for Parkinson's UK. All donations and enquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 504 Chorley Old Road, Bolton BL1 6AB.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 16, 2019
