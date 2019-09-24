Home

POWERED BY

Services
Middleton & Wood
Rosebridge Way
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3DG
01942 242876
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Brogan

Notice Condolences

Edward Brogan Notice
BROGAN Edward (Ted) Aged 93 years.
Died peacefully in his sleep
on 14th September 2019.
Dearly loved husband of the late Elsie, loved and respected
dad to John (deceased),
Jimmy (deceased),
Linda and Peter.
Special grandad to Annika and
all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11.00am at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Middleton and Wood.
Tel: 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.