BROGAN Edward (Ted) Aged 93 years.
Died peacefully in his sleep
on 14th September 2019.
Dearly loved husband of the late Elsie, loved and respected
dad to John (deceased),
Jimmy (deceased),
Linda and Peter.
Special grandad to Annika and
all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11.00am at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Middleton and Wood.
Tel: 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019