|
|
|
Wilding Edna Passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 3rd November
in her 97th year.
Beloved wife of the late John Wilding, a dear mother, grandmother and a
good friend to many.
Always in our thoughts
forever in our hearts
Funeral to take place at
St Wilfrids Church, Standish
on 22nd November at 1pm.
Donations, if so desired
to the church.
Any enquires
T. & M. E. Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Rd, Standish,
Wigan WN6 0HS
tel 01257 754033
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019