Home

POWERED BY

Services
T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Wilding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Wilding

Notice Condolences

Edna Wilding Notice
Wilding Edna Passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 3rd November
in her 97th year.

Beloved wife of the late John Wilding, a dear mother, grandmother and a
good friend to many.
Always in our thoughts
forever in our hearts

Funeral to take place at
St Wilfrids Church, Standish
on 22nd November at 1pm.
Donations, if so desired
to the church.

Any enquires
T. & M. E. Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Rd, Standish,
Wigan WN6 0HS
tel 01257 754033
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -