Edna Symons Notice
SYMONS Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
on 9th November 2019.

EDNA
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late James
and loving mum of Geoffrey.
Beloved sister of Betty.

The funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's RC Church, Wigan
on Monday 25th November 2019
at 11.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
The Stroke Unit at
Wigan Infirmary or St Cuthbert's RC Church.

All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,
Wigan.Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 15, 2019
