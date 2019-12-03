|
STEPHENSON Edna Mary Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
28th October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Widow of the late
Roderick "Roy" Stephenson
Edna will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 1:30pm, Upholland Parish Church followed by committal at
St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Upholland Parish Church c/o
and all enquiries to
W Banks, Sefton Villa,
Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP.
Tel. 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019