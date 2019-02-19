|
Maggs (Nee Ratcliffe) Passed away on
12th February 2019
in Whiston Hospital,
Edna,
Aged 88 years.
The devoted Wife of the late William, much loved Mum of David, Geoffrey and Andrew, and loving Nan of Carolyn.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 25th February in
St Aidens Church, Billinge at 10am, followed by Interment in the Church Yard.
The family have stated flowers
are welcome.
All Enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors, Ashland House, 87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel: 01942271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
