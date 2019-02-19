Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00
St Aidens Church
Billinge
Maggs (Nee Ratcliffe) Passed away on
12th February 2019
in Whiston Hospital,
Edna,
Aged 88 years.
The devoted Wife of the late William, much loved Mum of David, Geoffrey and Andrew, and loving Nan of Carolyn.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 25th February in
St Aidens Church, Billinge at 10am, followed by Interment in the Church Yard.
The family have stated flowers
are welcome.
All Enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors, Ashland House, 87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield.
Tel: 01942271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
