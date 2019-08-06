|
Fitzpatrick Edna Ann and David would like to
thank family, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations following the loss of their mother Edna.
Special thanks to all at Dicconson group practice, district nurses and all of Mum's carers and thanks to Betty for all of her help.
We would also like to thank Reverend Eileen Taulty for her support at the funeral service,
and to Edwards Funeral Directors for their kind attention.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 6, 2019