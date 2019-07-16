|
|
|
FITZPATRICK Edna
(nee McCarthy) Sadly passed away after a long illness on the 6th July 2019
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest, much loved mum of Ann and David, devoted grandma to Beverly, Laura and Ryan and great grandma to Jack and Grace. A dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th July at Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone/; 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019