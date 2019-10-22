|
ROBINSON Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2019,
at Douglas Bank Nursing Home, Roby Mill,
EDITH (EDIE)
aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of Bill (Deceased),
Dearly loved mum and mum in law to David and Dorothy and
Alan and Catherine.
Loving grandma to Neil,
Jennifer and Emma.
Cherished great grandma
to Annabel, George, Erin and Jude.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at
Wigan Crematorium on
Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only with donations in her memory to
The .
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son
(Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019