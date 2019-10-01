Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wigan
2b, The Gerard Centre
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9AN
01942 727159
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00
St Oswalds Church
Liverpool Rd
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Dot Sloan Notice
SLOAN Dot Passed away on the
23rd September 2019,
whilst in hospital with her family
by her side, aged 69 years.
Devoted Wife to Richard Sloan and a loving and cherished Mum to Peter and a dearly loved Nan
to Kian, Oscar and Jenny.
Dot will be sadly missed by all
those that knew and loved her.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Oswalds Church, Liverpool Rd Ashton-in-Makerfield on Friday
4th October 2019 at 11 am prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare
2b The Gerard Centre
Ashton In Makerfield
Tel 01942 727159
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019
