R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:15
St David's Church
Haigh
Dorothy Wadsworth Notice
WADSWORTH Peacefully at home on
2nd February 2019.
DOROTHY
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Don and a much loved mum, mother in law, grandma and great grandma
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St David's Church, Haigh on Monday 25th February 2019 at 1.15pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please Donations if desired to
St David's Church, Haigh
or Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Windsor House,
232 Scholes,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
